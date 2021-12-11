The Daily Acca: Palace to draw in this 20/1 boost

Another home draw for the Eagles

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Crystal Palace v Everton @ 23/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

The Toffees ended their long winless run on Monday night, as they came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at Goodison Park.

It was the first time that they collected three points since September, but they are still in the bottom half of the league, and Rafa Benitez needs more good results to earn some praise from the Everton faithful.

Palace have seen their excellent start tail off in recent weeks, as their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford was their third on the bounce.

The positive for Patrick Vieira's men here is that they have only lost one of seven at Selhurst Park this term. Four of them ended all square though, and I think that they will have to settle for another point on Sunday afternoon.

PSG to be coupon busters

Bet 2: Back Monaco & Draw @ 7/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Monaco travel to Paris lower in the table than they would have expected, but I think that they are overpriced to avoid defeat at the leaders.

Niko Kovač's visitors are unbeaten in eight in all competitions, and they actually did the double over PSG last season - winning 2-0 on this ground.

The hosts may well be 11 points clear at the top, but they have been far from impressive, and they have been held on their last two Ligue One outings.

Real to take the bragging rights

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's the Madrid derby at the Bernabeu on Sunday night and with Real on a roll, even money for them to beat their neighbours has to be the call.

They confirmed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners on Tuesday, beating Inter Milan to record their fifth win in six in that competition, and with half a dozen La Liga victories in a row, they started the weekend eight points clear at the top.

The reigning champions are 10 points adrift, and while they roused themselves to beat Porto in midweek, they were beaten by Real Mallorca last weekend, and it's just one win in four on the road.