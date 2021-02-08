The Daily Acca: Palace to be beaten in this 9/1 shot

Spoils to be shared in Bundesliga 2

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Fortuna Dusseldorf v Holstein Kiel @ 12/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

These two teams are aiming for promotion to the German top flight, and with four points separating them, I am having difficulty picking a winner, meaning the draw looks like a likely outcome.

The hosts have gone three without a win, and they were beaten away from home last time. On this ground though, they are unbeaten this season - winning six and drawing the other three. It is worth noting though that two of those draws came from their two latest outings here.

The visitors won the last time they were in league action, and they are undefeated in nine away matches this term. Two of the last three ended all square though, and a point apiece wouldn't the worst result for either side.

Zaha-less Palace to be beaten

Bet 2: Back Leeds @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

Leeds were yet again unable to build on back to back victories, as they were beaten 2-1 by Everton at Elland Road last week. They have a history of bouncing back from poor results though, and they did play very well in the second half.

Crystal Palace are the visitors this evening, and they head north on the back of two wins of their own. Wilfried Zaha won't be travelling with them though, as he has picked up a hamstring injury, and opposing the Eagles when he's injured is usually a profitable tactic.

Marcelo Bielsa's men are their own worst enemy at times, but without Zaha, I just can't see Palace being able to take advantage. The home win looks like a very solid bet to me.

Atleti to march on

Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid are cruising their way to the La Liga title, and I expect them to extend their lead at the top to 10 points by the end of the night - and they will still have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Diego Simeone's side have won their last eight in a row in the league, and they have taken 28 points from a possible 30 at home this season.

Celta Vigo are 11th in the table, but they haven't won in five in the league - losing three of them. Scoring goals has proved to be a real issue, and it's unlikely that they will be able to turn that around against the best defence in the division.

