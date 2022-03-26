The Daily Acca: Owls to win as part of this 9/2 treble

Owls to boost their promotion hopes

Bet 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 8/15 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Owls were expected to bounce straight back to the Championship this season, but as it stands, they are outside of the Play-offs.

Darren Moore's side are in pretty decent form though, and they are just one point off the top six, with a game in hand.

At Hillsborough it's 10 points from a possible 12 since their last defeat, and prior to that they had won four on the bounce.

Cheltenham are the visitors, and they head into the weekend in 12th place. Their recent results have been mixed, and away from home it's just one win in 10 - with two of the last three being losses.

Accrington's home run to continue

Bet 2: Back Accrington @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Accrington were beaten 4-0 at Plymouth last weekend, but they are back in front of their own fans today, and on the Crown Ground they are unbeaten in nine - winning the last four.

Gillingham are only one place and one point above the relegation zone, so they could really do with avoiding defeats this afternoon.

Neil Harris' side have failed to score on their two latest outings though, and with John Coleman's hosts in such good form at home, it's hard to see the Gills taking anything from the game.

Goals at the Broadfield Stadium

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Crawley v Rochdale @ 8/11 - KO 15:00 GMT

Rochdale were relegated from League One last season, and they are still in slight danger of going down again.

The gap to the relegation zone is still a relatively comfortable nine points, but that can erode pretty quickly, and they will be keen to record their first victory since February.

Given their away form, it will be pretty tough for Robbie Stockdale's side to turn things around at Crawley, but I do expect them to find the net.

The hosts have seen this selection land in four of their last five at home, and the Dale have scored in four of their last six on their travels - all without keeping a clean sheet of their own.