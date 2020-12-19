The Daily Acca: Owls to remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship

Don't expect many goals at the Den

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Millwall v Nottingham Forest @ 8/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Millwall ended a run of 10 games without a win by beating Bristol City at Ashton Gate, as they kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 success.

Nottingham Forest managed a very similar feat on the same night, as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 at home, to record their first victory November 7th.

Both teams have been struggling for goals this season, with the hosts having netted just 16 in 19. Their matches are averaging 1.74 goals each time, and six of their 19 have seen this selection land.

Chris Hughton's men have had five of their 19 end with two goals or fewer this year, and with just 13 goals scored, only three teams have a poorer record.

Sheffield Wednesday in real trouble

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 19/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in eight, and the Owls have lost four on the bounce, so I can't leave Coventry unbacked at 19/10.

Sheffield Wednesday have won just once at Hillsborough this season, and on their most recent outing here, they were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley.

Mark Robins' visitors are slowly climbing the table, and I wouldn't rule out a Play-off bid. As mentioned, they haven't lost any of their last eight, and they have taken five points from a possible nine on the road of late.

Points to be shared at Adams Park

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Wycombe v QPR @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

Wycombe and QPR are two struggling teams, and I am struggling to separate them at Adams Park this afternoon.

The Chairboys had started to see their results pick up, but they have now lost their last three - albeit all by a single goal margin.

Rangers have gone six without a win, with two of their last three being draws. They are actually odds-on to win today, but with just one away success this season, I just can't see it.

