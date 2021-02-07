The Daily Acca: Oppose goals in this 9/1 treble

Super Sunday won't live up to the hype

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Liverpool v Man City @ 11/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

The big game of the day comes from Anfield and given Liverpool's recent performances here, I am expecting a low-scoring affair.

Manchester City are the form team in the division, and they appear to be cruising towards the title. The key to their recent success has been in defence, with 16 clean sheets from their last 20 in all competitions.

Given United's draw last night, City don't really need to win this. Obviously they would like to, but they won't be going all-out from the whistle, that's for sure.

Liverpool do need to win if they want to keep themselves in the title race, but given the injuries and recent results, Jurgen Klopp might secretly settle for a point and try to build from there to consolidate a top four spot.

More of the same from Tuchel's Chelsea

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Sheffield United v Chelsea @ 17/20 - KO 19:15 GMT

The Blades are in the midst of a revival with three wins from their last five in the league, but they face a tough task tonight against a rejuvenated, Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has been in charge of the Blues for three matches, and his team are yet to concede a goal.

All three of those games saw this selection land, and his new set-up appears to have solved their defensive issues - at this stage anyway.

Chris Wilder's men won't go down without a fight, but I can see them being beaten 1-0 or 2-0 here, which makes Unders a solid proposition.

Oppose the norm in Italy

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Lazio v Cagliari @ 6/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Serie A is usually full of goals, but Lazio v Cagliari has all the hallmarks of being low-scoring.

The hosts are the hot favourites for this game, and rightly so, but in their last four outings at home - which were all wins - they only found the net more than twice on one occasion.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to score in four of their last six on the road, but only Roma scored more than twice against them during that period.

