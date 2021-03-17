The Daily Acca: Norwich to kick off this 13/2 Championship treble

Canaries to remain on-song

Bet 1: Back Norwich @ 17/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Canaries look set to be back in the Premier League next season, as they are seven points clear of Watford in second (with a game in hand), and 10 points ahead of Swansea in third.

Daniel Farke's men head to the City Ground this evening on the back of eight straight wins - keeping clean sheets in five of them.

Away from Carrow Road they have won their last four to an aggregate score of 9-2, and while they have faced some poor teams during that run, this is a Forest side that are winless in four, and who have scored just two goals in their last five at home.

Wycombe to be dismantled by red-hot Tykes

Bet 2: Back Barnsley @ 7/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

Barnsley saw their own winning streak come to an end against Derby this time last week, as they could only draw 0-0 with the Rams. They got back on the victory trail on Saturday though, as they went to Bournemouth and beat them 3-2.

The Tykes are away from home again tonight, but they are at Adams Park, for a fixture against the team who are bottom of the league.

Wycombe beat Preston on Saturday to end a four match losing streak, but I can't see them following that up here, and Middlesbrough, Forest, Derby and Norwich have all beaten them on this ground in 2021.

Further St Andrew's misery for Birmingham

Bet 3: Back Reading @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Royals have been a bit streaky this season, but they head to the Midlands having taken 10 points from their last four games, and it's well documented how poor Birmingham have been at home.

The Blues were beaten 3-0 by Bristol City here on Saturday, which was their 12th defeat from 18 matches at St Andrew's this season. They have won only three times and scored just 12 goals - conceding 31.

The visitors have won two of their last four on their travels and they should have too much firepower for Birmingham, as they look to cement their place in the Play-offs.