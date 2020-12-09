The Daily Acca: No respite for Forest at Carrow Road

Preston to misfire at home again

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

In somewhat of a surprise, Preston have really struggle at home this season, and while I don't think they will be beaten today, I can't see them taking all three points against Middlesbrough.

Alex Neil's hosts were held here by Wycombe at the weekend, and that took their tally to four points from a possible 24 at Deepdale.

Neil Warnock's visitors lost 1-0 at Stoke on Saturday, but they have shared the spoils in four of their eight on the road this term, and they are quite a hard team to beat.

More misery for Forest

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Nottingham Forest have shown little improvement under Chris Hughton, and they head to Carrow Road in 21st place.

Forest have gone five games without scoring a goal - home and away - and they have lost their last four on the road - all of which were to nil.

The Canaries put a 3-1 defeat at Luton behind them by coming from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and they haven't lost at home since the beginning of October.

This should be a routine win for Norwich, and the three points will see them go back to the top of the table.

Improving Wycombe to avoid defeat

Bet 3: Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Just about everybody had written Wycombe off before a ball had even been kicked this season, and after losing their opening seven Championship fixtures, their relegation back to League One appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

Credit where it's due to the Chairboys though, as Gareth Ainsworth's men have since gone on to take positive results in seven of their last nine - two of which were wins.

They travel north to Barnsley this evening knowing that a victory will see them move out of the relegation zone. I am not convinced that they will be able to achieve that, but I can't see them losing against a side that have lost three of their last four - including their two latest home outings.

