The Daily Acca: No respite for Forest at Carrow Road
It's a near 11/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson and it all kicks off in the Championship at 19:00. Here are his selections:
- Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1
- Back Norwich @ 3/4
- Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
Preston to misfire at home again
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT
In somewhat of a surprise, Preston have really struggle at home this season, and while I don't think they will be beaten today, I can't see them taking all three points against Middlesbrough.
Alex Neil's hosts were held here by Wycombe at the weekend, and that took their tally to four points from a possible 24 at Deepdale.
Neil Warnock's visitors lost 1-0 at Stoke on Saturday, but they have shared the spoils in four of their eight on the road this term, and they are quite a hard team to beat.
More misery for Forest
Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT
Nottingham Forest have shown little improvement under Chris Hughton, and they head to Carrow Road in 21st place.
Forest have gone five games without scoring a goal - home and away - and they have lost their last four on the road - all of which were to nil.
The Canaries put a 3-1 defeat at Luton behind them by coming from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and they haven't lost at home since the beginning of October.
This should be a routine win for Norwich, and the three points will see them go back to the top of the table.
Improving Wycombe to avoid defeat
Bet 3: Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT
Just about everybody had written Wycombe off before a ball had even been kicked this season, and after losing their opening seven Championship fixtures, their relegation back to League One appeared to be a foregone conclusion.
Credit where it's due to the Chairboys though, as Gareth Ainsworth's men have since gone on to take positive results in seven of their last nine - two of which were wins.
They travel north to Barnsley this evening knowing that a victory will see them move out of the relegation zone. I am not convinced that they will be able to achieve that, but I can't see them losing against a side that have lost three of their last four - including their two latest home outings.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 83pts
Returned: 61.28pts
P/L: -21.72pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1
Back Norwich @ 3/4
Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.