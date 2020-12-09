To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

The Daily Acca: No respite for Forest at Carrow Road

Nottingham Forest manager - Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton has had a tough time of things since he joined Forest

It's a near 11/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson and it all kicks off in the Championship at 19:00. Here are his selections:

- Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1
- Back Norwich @ 3/4
- Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5

The Acca pays approximately 11/1

Preston to misfire at home again

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

In somewhat of a surprise, Preston have really struggle at home this season, and while I don't think they will be beaten today, I can't see them taking all three points against Middlesbrough.

Alex Neil's hosts were held here by Wycombe at the weekend, and that took their tally to four points from a possible 24 at Deepdale.

Neil Warnock's visitors lost 1-0 at Stoke on Saturday, but they have shared the spoils in four of their eight on the road this term, and they are quite a hard team to beat.

More misery for Forest

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Nottingham Forest have shown little improvement under Chris Hughton, and they head to Carrow Road in 21st place.

Forest have gone five games without scoring a goal - home and away - and they have lost their last four on the road - all of which were to nil.

The Canaries put a 3-1 defeat at Luton behind them by coming from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and they haven't lost at home since the beginning of October.

This should be a routine win for Norwich, and the three points will see them go back to the top of the table.

Improving Wycombe to avoid defeat

Bet 3: Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Just about everybody had written Wycombe off before a ball had even been kicked this season, and after losing their opening seven Championship fixtures, their relegation back to League One appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

Credit where it's due to the Chairboys though, as Gareth Ainsworth's men have since gone on to take positive results in seven of their last nine - two of which were wins.

They travel north to Barnsley this evening knowing that a victory will see them move out of the relegation zone. I am not convinced that they will be able to achieve that, but I can't see them losing against a side that have lost three of their last four - including their two latest home outings.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 83pts
Returned: 61.28pts
P/L: -21.72pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on a multiple and, after it has settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bet must settle before 23:59 on the day it's placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back The Draw in Preston v Middlesbrough @ 2/1
Back Norwich @ 3/4
Back Wycombe & Draw @ 6/5

The Acca pays approximately 11/1

Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Acca

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles