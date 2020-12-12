The Daily Acca: No clean sheets at Kenilworth Road
Paul Robinson takes his usual Saturday look at the Championship, and he has put together a 10/1 Daily Acca. Here are his selections:
- Back BTTS in Luton v Preston @ 20/23
- Back Coventry @ 11/8
- Back Bristol City @ 29/20
The Acca pays approximately 10/1
Goals to continue in Preston away games
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Luton v Preston @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 GMT
At Kenilworth Road, four of Luton's last five matches have had goals at both ends. Nathan Jones' side have only been beaten twice on this ground this term, but their only clean sheet came against Wycombe, back on October 3rd.
Preston have scored 25 goals so far this season, and 18 of them have come on the road. They haven't failed to find the net away from home, but they kept just two clean sheets of their own in eight matches, and Alex Neil's men have conceded eight times in their last three.
A repeat from last season
Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 11/8 - KO 15:00 GMT
Wycombe had been on a good run, but their 2-1 loss at Barnsley was their second defeat in three games. Gareth Ainsworth's team are second from bottom with just 11 points from 17 fixtures, and their four match unbeaten run at home came to an end against Stoke last time.
The Sky Blues travel south on a run of six without defeat - four draws and two wins. They are yet to record a victory away from home since their promotion to the Championship, but they beat Wycombe 1-4 here in League One last year.
Robins to win again
Bet 3: Back Bristol City @ 29/20 - KO 15:00 GMT
Rotherham fell to their third defeat on the bounce at Wycombe on Tuesday, and it was their fifth from their last half dozen outings. Brentford beat them in their last match here, and that was their fourth home loss from eight home fixtures this season.
Bristol City had topped the league earlier in the campaign, and while they have since dropped to sixth, the gap to the leaders is only four points, and they have won two of their last three. Away from home it's five victories from eight, which includes three of their last four.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 86pts
Returned: 61.28pts
P/L: -24.72pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
