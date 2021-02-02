The Daily Acca: Newcastle to revert to type in this 11/1 treble

Millwall to be outclassed

Bet 1: Back Norwich @ 1/1 - KO 18:00 GMT

The Canaries were held by Middlesbrough at the weekend, but they are still four points clear at the top, with a further two back to Brentford in third.

Daniel Farke will be keen for his team to get back on track at Millwall this evening, and with a stellar away record, I expect them to do so.

Norwich have won eight of their 12 away from Carrow Road this term, and they have an excellent chance of making that nine from 13 against a side that haven't won at home since October 20th.

Blues to continue their good away record

Bet 2: Back Birmingham @ 13/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

I wrote about Birmingham's woeful home record on Saturday, but away from St Andrew's, their results haven't been too bad at all.

Aitor Karanka's men have avoided defeat in 10 of their 12 on the road this term, and that includes three victories from their last five - at Bristol City, Reading and Middlesbrough.

Wycombe are bottom of the league, and they have lost 50% of their home matches since their promotion from League One. They were beaten 7-2 at Brentford on Saturday.

Pressure to be back on Bruce at St James'

Bet 3: Back Crystal Palace @ 13/8 - KO 20:15 GMT

Newcastle ended an absolute dismal run of form by pulling off a shock win at Everton at the weekend, but I can't see them being able to back it up with another victory.

Crystal Palace put a spell of just one point from three games behind them by beating Wolves on Saturday, and with their main attackers all fit and available, they should be able to cause the Newcastle defence plenty of problems.

Roy Hodgson's side have won at Manchester United, Fulham and West Brom this year, and they have an excellent chance of adding a fourth away victory tonight.