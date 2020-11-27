The Daily Acca: Newcastle to hold Palace in the capital
Friday night brings an 11/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson, as he focuses on the Premier League, Championship and La Liga. Here are his selections:
- Back Brentford @ 8/13
- Back The Draw in Crystal Palace v Newcastle @ 21/10
- Back Real Valladolid @ 6/4
The Acca pays approximately 11/1
Thomas Frank's men to take the points
Bet 1: Back Brentford @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Bees ended a run of three straight draws by picking up a good win at Barnsley in the week, and with them winning to nil, they extended their run of clean sheets to three.
Opponents, QPR, beat Rotherham 3-2 at Loftus Road, and that came on the back of a 1-1 draw with Watford. Their record on the road hasn't been as good though, as Rangers have won just one of six - losing two of their last three.
All square at Selhurst Park
Bet 2: Back The Draw in Crystal Palace v Newcastle @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 GMT
There shouldn't be much between Crystal Palace and Newcastle at Selhurst Park this evening, and the draw looks like a likely outcome.
Roy Hodgson's men have been scoring a few more goals than usual so far this term, but they have now failed to find the net in two of their last three.
Steve Bruce's side have lost their last two matches - both to nil - and after a promising start, they have won just one of their last five. Putting the ball in the net continues to be an issue.
Hosts to make it three in a row
Bet 3: Back Real Valladolid @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 GMT
These two teams are 17th and 18th in La Liga respectively, but the hosts look like a decent price to beat Levante.
The visitors have actually drawn their last four games - all 1-1. They didn't face any great teams during that run though, and away from home it's three defeats in five this season.
Real Valladolid come into the game on the back of two victories - a 2-1 success against Athletic Club, and a 1-3 away win at Granada, most recently.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 72pts
Returned: 55.8pts
P/L: -16.2pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
