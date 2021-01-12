The Daily Acca: National League side to grab an FA Cup goal

Ranieri to lead Sampdoria to an away win

Bet 1: Back Sampdoria @ 7/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Spezia are new to Serie A, and they have held their own so far, taking 14 points from their opening 16 outings.

Their most famous result came last weekend, as they won 2-1 at Napoli, and that was despite the fact that they were reduced to 10 men, with the score at 1-1.

I just can't see them repeating that feat this evening though, as prior to that it had been three defeats, and they are yet to win at home - five losses and three draws.

The selection aren't among the best teams in the division, but they beat Inter 2-1 when they were last in action, and Claudio Ranieri's men have already won at Fiorentina, Atalanta and Hellas Verona this term.

Premier League side to concede

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Stockport v West Ham @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

The final FA Cup tie of the third round comes from Edgeley Park, and I am expecting both teams to score.

The National League side are fourth in their division, and they have games in hand over the top two teams.

Jim Gannon's men have already knocked out Chesterfield, Rochdale and Yeovil to get this far, and while they will almost certainly exit here, I fancy them to find the net.

The Hammers have exceeded expectations this year, and David Moyes saw his team end a run of four without a win by beating Everton at Goodison last time.

The manager will surely put out a second string XI here, and that should leave them vulnerable enough to concede.

Another draw for Huesca

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Huesca v Betis @ 9/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The hosts are bottom of La Liga, three points behind their nearest rival. They have won just one of their 17 matches this season, but it's only seven defeats, meaning that they have shared the points on nine occasions.

At home it's four draws from their last seven, and they should be good for another point tonight, against a Betis side that have been poor on the road.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have lost five of their last six away from home, and while they have had a tough run of fixtures, they have still conceded plenty of goals.

