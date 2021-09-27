The Daily Acca: MNF to entertain as part of this 13/2 treble

Torino to come up short

Bet 1: Back Venezia & Draw @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

Venezia were promoted via the Play-offs to Serie A, and after five matches at this new level, they have won one and lost four.

There are mitigating circumstances however, as four of their five outings have come on the road, and they are back on home soil tonight.

Torino are the visitors, and after narrowly avoiding relegation last year, new manager, Ivan Jurić, has led the team to a better performance - seven points from five games.

They are unbeaten in three - two wins and a draw - but they are still a work in progress, and it will be a tough ask for them to win at Venezia.

Celta Vigo to disappoint

Bet 2: Back Granada & Draw @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Granada are having a torrid time of things this season, as six games in, they are yet to record a victory. In their defence, three of those half dozen outings have ended all square, and they are more than capable of getting a result at Celta Vigo.

The hosts haven't done much better, as they are down in 16th place with just four points. They have actually lost more matches - four out of six - and while they won last time out, it only came against a poor Levante outfit.

Celta Vigo have lost all three of their home games this term, including a 1-2 reverse against Cadiz 10 days ago. The visitors meanwhile have at least drawn two of their three on the road.

Goals at Selhurst Park

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Crystal Palace v Brighton @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

They aren't that close geographically, but there is a fierce rivalry between Crystal Palace and Brighton, and this game could be a real belter tonight.

Brighton can go top with a win tonight - who would have thought that at the start of the season? And there is absolutely no way that the Eagles will want to see that happen - especially at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira's men scored three times against Spurs in their last home game, while Graham Potter's side have found the net in both of their away fixtures.

It's also worth noting that seven of the last eight meetings between these two have seen this selection land.

