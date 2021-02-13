The Daily Acca: McCarthy to win again to kick off this 20/1 Championship bet
It's Championship action for Paul Robinson this afternoon, with his 20/1 Daily Acca starting in Cardiff. Here are his selections:
Back Cardiff to Win, Under 1.5 Goals in Birmingham v Luton, and the Draw in Norwich v Stoke @ an Odds Boost of 20/1
Rejuvenated hosts to make it three on the bounce
Bet 1: Back Cardiff @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT
Mick McCarthy is now unbeaten in four since taking over at Cardiff, drawing his first two and winning his most recent two.
The Bluebirds picked up a fantastic 2-1 victory at Rotherham during the week, against an in-form Millers team, and they should be able to beat Coventry, back in South Wales this afternoon.
The Sky Blues have a pretty dire record away from St Andrew's this season, losing four of their last five. Scoring goals has been the main issue, and with Cardiff back on the right track, it could be a long afternoon for Mark Robins and his players.
More turgid stuff from St Andrew's
Bet 2: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Birmingham v Luton @ 8/5 - KO 15:00 GMT
Aitor Karanka is one of the managers you want to see in the dugout when you bet on Under 1.5 Goals, so this fixture checks that box.
Birmingham were actually involved in a five-goal thriller at Bournemouth in midweek, but their four scorelines prior to that were 0-0, 1-1, 0-1 and 0-1.
In 14 home matches this term, the Blues have found the net on just nine occasions, and with Luton in the midst of a goal drought - two scored in their last five - whoever is covering this game for Soccer Saturday has drawn the short straw.
Another draw for Stoke
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Norwich v Stoke @ 12/5 - KO 15:00 GMT
The Canaries have been unsurped at the top of the Championship, following a return of just one point from their last three games. Prior to that they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Barnsley.
What all four of those matches had in common was that Daniel Farke's men failed to find the net. Admittedly, three of those games were away from home, but the Boro held them to a 0-0 draw in their most recent outing at Carrow Road.
Stoke are one of the draw specialists in the division, with only Millwall sharing the spoils more often. A total of eight of their 12 draws have come on the road, with each of their last six ending all square.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 138pts
Returned: 94.05pts
P/L: -42.95pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
