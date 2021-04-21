The Daily Acca: Mason to hit the ground running in this 10/1 treble

Seventh heaven for Bournemouth

Bet 1: Back Bournemouth @ 4/5 - KO 18:00 BST

The Cherries are flying under Jonathan Woodgate, and their victory at Norwich on Saturday was their sixth on the bounce. They have probably done enough now to guarantee a Play-off place, but they will want to try and finish third to avoid Swansea and Brentford.

Millwall had been on a good run, but they have taken just one point from their last two games - failing to score in both of them. Admittedly they were against the aforementioned, Swans and Bees, but things won't be any easier against Bournemouth.

Spurs to start new era with a win

Bet 2: Back Tottenham @ 4/5 - KO 18:00 BST

Jose Mourinho is gone and that should hopefully give Spurs a new lease of life. They had got stale very quickly under Mourinho, and while Ryan Mason is highly inexperienced, they have enough experience on the pitch to see off Southampton.

The big teams news ahead of the game is that Harry Kane is almost certainly going to be missing for the hosts, which is obviously a huge blow. The Saints have been in poor form though, and they were pretty dire in their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Gareth Bale could get the nod against his former club this evening, and I wouldn't rule out a big performance from the Welshman.

City to slip-up at Villa Park

Bet 3: Back Aston Villa & Draw @ 2/1 - KO 20:15 BST

I have previewed this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Aston Villa can get a result against Manchester City.

