The Daily Acca: Manchester duo to help land this 13/2 OddsBoost
It's two from the Premier League and one from Serie A for Paul Robinson today, with the boosted Acca available to back at 13/2. Here are his selections:
Back Man City & Roma to win, Man United win & BTTS @ an Odds Boost of 7.5
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7.5 from 6.05/1. Click the link above to gain access.
City to make it win number 18 at the Emirates
Bet 1: Back Man City @ 1/2 - KO 16:30 GMT
Manchester City are in such imperious form that they are absolutely worth backing at short odds to win at the Emirates this afternoon.
The winning run is up to 17, and they haven't lost 24. The scary thing for their rivals is that City are now getting some key players back from injury and illness.
Kevin de Bruyne made his return from the bench against Everton on Wednesday, so he will be pushing for a place in the starting XI, and the in-form, Ilkay Gundogan should be fit to return after missing the Toffees' game.
Arsenal were much better in their 4-2 victory over Leeds last weekend, and they managed a draw with Benfica on Thursday, but they are nowhere near the team they once were, and City have already beaten them twice this season.
No clean sheet for United
Bet 2: Back Man United & BTTS @ 9/5 - KO 19:00 GMT
Manchester United put their disappointing 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns behind them by thumping Real Sociedad 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, and while I expect them to beat Newcastle, I can see the visitors grabbing a consolation.
Steve Bruce is without Callum Wilson, which makes their chances of scoring even lower, but United don't keep enough clean sheets for my liking, and Andy Carroll could prove a handful if given the opportunity.
Roma to take their chance
Bet 3: Back Roma @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 GMT
Roma are still clinging on to the coattails of the two Milan clubs at the top of Serie A, and with those two playing each other day, they will be keen to win at Benevento and close the gap on one or both of them.
Their opponents are 15th in the division, having been promoted from Serie B last term. They have drawn their last two games, but they came against Sampdoria and Bologna.
Filippo Inzaghi's men haven't won in six, and they have won just two of 11 at home this year - losing five times.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 146pts
Returned: 106.58pts
P/L: -39.42pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Man City & Roma to win, Man United win & BTTS @ an Odds Boost of 7.5
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 7.5 from 6.05/1. Click the link above to gain access.