No clean sheet for the Citizens

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Newcastle @ 11/8 - KO 16:30 BST

Man City were handed a massive boost in their bid to retain their Premier League title as Liverpool could only draw with Spurs, meaning they can go three points clear with a win today.

I fully expect Pep Guardiola's men to put their Champions League disappointment behind them and beat Newcastle at the Etihad, but I can see the Magpies scoring.

Eddie Howe's men saw their four match winning run come to an end against Liverpool last weekend, but they are a much improved side, and City have only kept one clean sheet in their last five at home in the league.

I Rossoneri to return to the top

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Inter Milan did their bit and won on Friday, meaning that their neighbours need to beat Verona to return to the top of Serie A.

Stefano Pioli's visitors haven't lost in the league since January, and it's three wins from four on the road. They haven't been too prolific, but they have been defensively sound.

The hosts are in good form with just two defeats in 11, but they don't have much to play for here, and Milan will be amped up for this clash.

Simeone to get one over on Ancelotti

Bet 3: Back Atletico Madrid @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Madrid have already been crowned the La Liga champions and came through an epic in midweek to qualify for the Champions League final.

Atletico Madrid are the defending champions, but they are battling to finish in the top four, and they need the points much more than their city rivals do.

Given all of that, and the fact that Diego Simeone's men have home advantage, I do have to think that 11/10 for a home win is a good price.