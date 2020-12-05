The Daily Acca: Luton to avoid defeat at Swansea

Hatters to have a better trip to Wales

Bet 1: Back Luton & Draw @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Luton put their 4-0 defeat at Cardiff behind them by beating Championship leaders, Norwich, during the week.

They are back on the road today, which is a slight concern given the fate they suffered in Wales last Saturday, but their away form hadn't been too bad prior to that loss.

Victories at Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham, plus a draw at Huddersfield, prove that they can hold their own away from Kenilworth Road, and Nathan Jones' men will want to right the Cardiff wrong at Swansea.

The hosts were beaten at Middlesbrough on Wednesday, but it's worth noting that they are unbeaten in four on this ground.

That being said, the Owls held them to a draw on their latest home appearance, and Huddersfield won here in October.

Sky Blues to continue their good run

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Late equalisers against Norwich and Derby have extended Coventry's unbeaten run to four matches, and last year's League One champions are beginning to find their feet at this level.

At their home of St Andrew's, only Bournemouth and Blackburn have beaten them this term, and in the latter, they were reduced to 10 men early on.

It's seven points from a possible nine of late at home for Mark Robins' men, and with Rotherham the visitors today, they should be able to make that 10 from 12.

The Millers have lost three of their last four, and on their travels it's four defeats on the bounce.

Birmingham to be singing the blues

Bet 3: Back Bristol City @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's been a struggle for Birmingham City this season, and while the Blues have only lost five of their 15 matches, I think that it could be defeat number six this afternoon.

Aitor Karanka's team travel to Ashton Gate to take on a Bristol City side that won at QPR on Tuesday, which was their fourth victory from their last six outings.

Dean Holden's men are fifth in the table, and while their home form looks a bit indifferent on paper, they have had to play the likes of Watford, Norwich and Swansea, recently.

