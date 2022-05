No clean sheets at the UCD Bowl

Bet 1: Back BTTS in UCD v Sligo Rovers @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

UCD's stay back in the Premier Division looks like it will be short-lived, as after 17 games, they are bottom with eight points.

Sligo are in fifth, and they ended a five match winless run by beating Derry last time.

Despite their struggles, I expect the hosts to score here, with BTTS landing in two of their last three at home. It's also worth noting that five of Sligo's last six on the road have had goals at both ends.

Another win for Dundalk

Bet 2: Back Dundalk @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Dundalk are third in the league, and they have won five of their last six. The only blemish on their record during thar run was a shock 2-2 draw at UCD. It is worth noting though that they were 2-0 up, and then reduced to 10 men.

St Patrick's Athletic beat Bohemians 3-0 last time, but prior to that they had gone three without a win - two draws and one defeat.

The visitors are fourth in the table, but on the road it's just two wins in six - losing on two occasions.

Leaders to be a coupon buster

Bet 3: Back Shelbourne to Win or Draw @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Shamrock Rovers are seven points clear at the top, and heavy odds-on to win this game. I think they could prove vulnerable, and I like Shelbourne to avoid defeat.

Damien Duff's men are only sixth, but they travel to the Tallaght Stadium on the back of four straight wins - including one at the fourth placed, St Patrick's Athletic.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 at Drogheda last time out, and while they have only dropped points at home once this season, the 21/10 for them to do it for a second time is just too big to refuse.