The Daily Acca: Low-scoring affair to kick off this 16/1 boost

More of the same between North-West giants

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man United v Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 16:30 BST

There has been a single-common theme in recent meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool, and that is that they don't live up to the hype.

In the Premier League, eight of the last 10 meetings have finished with two goals or fewer, with two of the last four finishing 0-0.

As the Betfair Sportsbook are offering odds-against for another low-scoring affair, it simply has to be taken.

The hosts don't need to press for the victory, as they can't realistically catch Man City at the top, and they have a four point advantage over Leicester in third. Avoiding defeat would suit them just fine.

Liverpool do need to win, as they now trail Chelsea in fourth by seven points, but it's just two goals scored in their last three outings, and their once irresistible forward line are thoroughly opposable at present.

Entertainment at Spurs

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Sheffield United @ 7/10 - KO 19:15 BST

Spurs were hugely disappointing in the Carabao Cup Final, but it has to be factored in that they were against Man City, and they looked much more fluent in Ryan Mason's first game in charge against Southampton.

They have a great chance to get a decent win under their belts at home to Sheffield United this evening, and I am expecting plenty of goals.

Harry Kane is fit again, and he will be aiming to extend his advantage at the top of the Golden Boot rankings.

The stats are also in our favour too, as Tottenham are currently on a run of four home league matches to see this selection land.

Barcelona to be dealt a knockout blow

Bet 3: Back Valencia & Draw @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Ronald Koeman will be absolutely livid, as after fighting so hard to get back into the title race, his team blew the chance to go top during the week, losing 1-2 at home to Granada, after being 1-0 up at half time.

To compound things, both Madrid clubs won yesterday, which means even if Barca win tonight, they will still be two points behind leaders, Atletico.

Valencia are only 14th in La Liga, but they have proven to be very hard to beat at home this term - losing just three of their 16 on this ground.

Javi Gracia's men are currently unbeaten in eight at home, and I think that the can avoid defeat here and end Barcelona's title challenge.

