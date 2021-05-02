The Daily Acca: Low-scoring affair to kick off this 16/1 boost
Sunday's action sees Paul Robinson pick out two matches from the Premier League and one from La Liga. Here are his selections:
Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man United v Liverpool, Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Sheffield United, and Valencia to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 17.016/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 16/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.
More of the same between North-West giants
Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man United v Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 16:30 BST
There has been a single-common theme in recent meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool, and that is that they don't live up to the hype.
In the Premier League, eight of the last 10 meetings have finished with two goals or fewer, with two of the last four finishing 0-0.
As the Betfair Sportsbook are offering odds-against for another low-scoring affair, it simply has to be taken.
The hosts don't need to press for the victory, as they can't realistically catch Man City at the top, and they have a four point advantage over Leicester in third. Avoiding defeat would suit them just fine.
Liverpool do need to win, as they now trail Chelsea in fourth by seven points, but it's just two goals scored in their last three outings, and their once irresistible forward line are thoroughly opposable at present.
Entertainment at Spurs
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Sheffield United @ 7/10 - KO 19:15 BST
Spurs were hugely disappointing in the Carabao Cup Final, but it has to be factored in that they were against Man City, and they looked much more fluent in Ryan Mason's first game in charge against Southampton.
They have a great chance to get a decent win under their belts at home to Sheffield United this evening, and I am expecting plenty of goals.
Harry Kane is fit again, and he will be aiming to extend his advantage at the top of the Golden Boot rankings.
The stats are also in our favour too, as Tottenham are currently on a run of four home league matches to see this selection land.
Barcelona to be dealt a knockout blow
Bet 3: Back Valencia & Draw @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 BST
Ronald Koeman will be absolutely livid, as after fighting so hard to get back into the title race, his team blew the chance to go top during the week, losing 1-2 at home to Granada, after being 1-0 up at half time.
To compound things, both Madrid clubs won yesterday, which means even if Barca win tonight, they will still be two points behind leaders, Atletico.
Valencia are only 14th in La Liga, but they have proven to be very hard to beat at home this term - losing just three of their 16 on this ground.
Javi Gracia's men are currently unbeaten in eight at home, and I think that the can avoid defeat here and end Barcelona's title challenge.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 216pts
Returned: 171.64pts
P/L: -44.36pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Under 2.5 Goals in Man United v Liverpool, Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Sheffield United, and Valencia to Win or Draw @ an Odds Boost of 17.016/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 16/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.