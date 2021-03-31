The Daily Acca: Low-scoring affair at Wembley to kick off this 13/2 shot

Another clean sheet for England

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in England v Poland @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The big news ahead of this game is that Robert Lewandowski is out injured for the visitors, and given that fact, I fancy this to be a low-scoring affair.

These are the two best teams in Group I, and England will be keen to get the three points and put a five point gap between them.

Gareth Southgate's men have kept three clean sheets on the bounce, and with Lewandowski not involved for the Poles, I like their chances of keeping a fourth.

Poland are still a decent team though, and I very much doubt that the Three Lions will steamroller them, which makes the Under a decent bet at evens.

Greece to continue their impressive run

Bet 2: Back Greece @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Greeks are unbeaten in seven - four wins and three draws - and I thought that they would be shorter than 3/4 to beat Georgia at home.

The visitors have put up gallant displays in their two Group B fixtures to date, losing 1-0 to Sweden and then 2-1 to Spain.

However they still lost, and prior to those games they could only draw with Estonia, and they were beaten by Armenia and North Macedonia.

Greece have only played one World Cup Qualifier, and they actually managed to hold Spain to a 1-1 draw in Granada.

Baraclough to pick up first win

Bet 3: Back Northern Ireland @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Northern Ireland are a good bet to beat Bulgaria.

