The Daily Acca: Low-scoring affair at Wembley to kick off this 13/2 shot
Wednesday's Daily Acca has been boosted from 11/2 to 13/2 and it all begins at the home of football. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:
Back Greece & Northern Ireland to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in England v Poland @ an Odds Boost of 7.513/2
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 13/2 from 11/2. Click the link above to gain access.
Another clean sheet for England
Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in England v Poland @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT
The big news ahead of this game is that Robert Lewandowski is out injured for the visitors, and given that fact, I fancy this to be a low-scoring affair.
These are the two best teams in Group I, and England will be keen to get the three points and put a five point gap between them.
Gareth Southgate's men have kept three clean sheets on the bounce, and with Lewandowski not involved for the Poles, I like their chances of keeping a fourth.
Poland are still a decent team though, and I very much doubt that the Three Lions will steamroller them, which makes the Under a decent bet at evens.
Greece to continue their impressive run
Bet 2: Back Greece @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT
The Greeks are unbeaten in seven - four wins and three draws - and I thought that they would be shorter than 3/4 to beat Georgia at home.
The visitors have put up gallant displays in their two Group B fixtures to date, losing 1-0 to Sweden and then 2-1 to Spain.
However they still lost, and prior to those games they could only draw with Estonia, and they were beaten by Armenia and North Macedonia.
Greece have only played one World Cup Qualifier, and they actually managed to hold Spain to a 1-1 draw in Granada.
Baraclough to pick up first win
Bet 3: Back Northern Ireland @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT
I have covered this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Northern Ireland are a good bet to beat Bulgaria.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 183pts
Returned: 146.43pts
P/L: -36.57pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Greece & Northern Ireland to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in England v Poland @ an Odds Boost of 7.513/2
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 13/2 from 11/2. Click the link above to gain access.