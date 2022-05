Paris to book their place in the next round of Play-offs

Bet 1: Back Paris FC @ 6/4 - KO 19:30 BST

The winner of this Ligue Two Play-off fixture will go on to face Auxerre, with the winner of that facing the team who finishes third bottom of Ligue One, for a place in the French top flight next season.

I make Paris a good bet this evening, as they have home advantage, and lost just one of their 19 matches in front of their own fans in the regular season.

That run included a 3-1 win over today's opponents in late February, and Sochaux only took one point from their final two games.

Reds to make City work for it

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Man City's draw at West Ham has left the door slightly ajar for Liverpool when it comes to the title race, and even though they had an energy sapping 120+ minutes against Chelsea on Saturday, I expect them to be able to see-off Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt rotate his team for the trip to St Mary's, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho all highly unlikely to start.

That being said, the fringe players have done well this season, and the Saints are in miserable form with nothing to play for.

Forest to win on their way to Wembley

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Nottingham Forest will be kicking themselves for conceding a late goal at Bramall Lane at the weekend, as a 2-1 lead is very different to a two goal cushion.

It should at least focus the minds of Steve Cooper's hosts here though, and with home advantage at a raucous City Ground, I can't see Forest not winning this match.

Sheffield United were completely outplayed in the first leg, and Forest have won nine of their last 10 at home in the Championship - the other was a draw.