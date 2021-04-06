The Daily Acca: Liverpool to land this 11/2 odds boost

Brentford to regain the winning thread

Bet 1: Back Brentford @ 11/20 - KO 19:00 BST

The Bees have drawn their last three which has left their automatic promotion hopes dangling by a thread, but they do have two games in hand on Watford, and if they beat Birmingham, the gap will at least be back to seven points.

The Blues travel south sitting in 21st place in the Championship, and they will have breathed a sigh of relief that Rotherham lost yesterday. It wasn't all good news though as Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday both won.

I just can't see the Blues being competitive this evening, as while they were tough to beat on the road, earlier in the campaign, they have now lost four of their last six away from St Andrew's.

Hosts to win at Carrow Road

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 BST

The Canaries dropped two more points at Preston on Good Friday, which means that they have now drawn their last two, but they also haven't lost since February 5th, and prior to those two draws, they had won nine on the bounce.

Huddersfield are the visitors to Carrow Road tonight, and they are actually unbeaten in five. Four of those were draws though, and their away record this term is played 19, won three, drawn five and lost 11.

Daniel Farke's men have the Premier League within touching distance and I expect them to make it home win number 13 against the Terriers.

Reds to get their 2018 revenge

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 BST

This is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League Final, but Real Madrid don't have Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale any more, and Liverpool should be able to exact their revenge.

Most of Liverpool's problems in 2021 have come at Anfield, and away from home it's six wins from their last seven. They played well for 75 minutes of the defeat at Leicester too, before some woefully poor individual errors occurred.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat RB Leipzig in both legs of their last 16 tie, proving that they can still turn it on, on European nights. There are obvious concerns about the centre back pairing, but Fabinho back in midfield really helps, and Diogo Jota has returned from injury in the same form as he signed off in.

Zinedine Zidane's hosts have improved as the season has progressed, but the Spanish teams haven't done well in Europe this year, which often indicates that their domestic league has started to fall behind.

