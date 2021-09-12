The Daily Acca: Liverpool to headline this 6/1 odds boost
It's Premier League and Serie A action for Paul Robinson today, and his Daily Acca has been boosted to 6/1. Here are his selections:
Back Liverpool, AC Milan & Roma all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 7.06/1
Reds to win at Elland Road
Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 7/10 - KO 16:30 BST
Leeds are yet to record a victory this season, and that's despite having a home match with Everton and a fixture against Burnley.
Things don't get an easier this afternoon as they welcome Liverpool to Elland Road, and Jurgen Klopp will be delighted that he is able to pick his Brazilian contingent.
The Reds were a shade disappointing against Chelsea prior to the international break, but they didn't lose, and they will be keen to return to winning ways today.
Marcelo Bielsa's men can be quite open, and this could turn into the same kind of game as they had at Old Trafford on the opening weekend.
Something has to give at the San Siro
Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 13/10 - KO 17:00 BST
Both AC Milan and Lazio have taken maximum points from their two matches to date this season, but it's the former who I believe are the better side, and they have home advantage here.
Stefano Pioli managed Lazio between 2014 and 2016, but he's now aiming to land Milan's first Scudetto since 2011, and his team have looked good in 1-0 and 4-1 wins this term.
The visitors have Maurizio Sarri this year, and he has so far steered them to 3-1 and 6-1 victories. Empoli and Spezia were the opponents though, so wins were expected, while Milan had tougher opponents in the shape of Sampdoria and Cagliari.
Another victory for Jose's Roma
Bet 3: Back Roma @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 BST
Jose Mourinho has made the perfect start to life back in Italy, as he has led his new team to four straight wins in all competitions.
Tammy Abraham has hit the ground running in Rome, scoring and assisting, and he is definitely an upgrade on Eden Dzeko.
Sassuolo are the visitors to Stadio Olimpico tonight, and they too are unbeaten this term - winning 3-2 at Verona, before drawing 0-0 at home with Sampdoria, prior to the international break.
It's hard to see them avoiding defeat here though, even if last year's eighth placed finishers are a solid outfit.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 27pts
Returned: 31.04pts
P/L: +4.04pts
Recommended bets
