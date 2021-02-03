The Daily Acca: Liverpool to complete this 11/1 shot

Another win for Rooney

Bet 1: Back Derby @ 6/4 - KO 19:00 GMT

The Rams head north to Rotherham on the back of three consecutive 1-0 wins, and they look like a good bet to win again this evening.

The hosts were beaten at home by Swansea at the weekend, and the defeat was their third in five at the New York Stadium.

Wayne Rooney's side have won three of their last five away from Pride Park - losing just once - and that includes trips to Brentford and QPR.

Brentford to win but they will need at least two goals

Bet 2: Back Brentford & BTTS @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Bees racked up seven goals against Wycombe on Saturday, but they did concede twice, and at the time, they weren't consolations.

Thomas Frank's men haven't lost at their new home since a 2-4 defeat to Preston On October 4th, and their last four on this ground have been victories. It is worth noting though that they conceded in three of those games.

Bristol City have lost five on the bounce on their travels, failing to find the net in four of them. They had been in good form away from home prior to that though, and I certainly wouldn't rule them out from scoring tonight.

Champions to continue their revival

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 4/9 - KO 20:15 GMT

Jurgen Klopp will be a much happier man since the last time his team played at Anfield, as since that Burnley defeat, they have beaten both Spurs and West Ham away from home.

What will have pleased Klopp is that they scored six goals across those two fixtures, with all three of his forwards finding the net. Mo Salah, in particular, looked exceptionally sharp against the Hammers, and he did it without Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the starting XI.

Brighton head north on the back of a good win against Spurs, but Tottenham were dire on that occasion, and the Seagulls shouldn't prove to be a match for the champions.

