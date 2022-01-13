The Daily Acca: Liverpool to build a lead at Anfield

Atletico to make it an all Madrid final

Bet 1:Back Atletico Madrid @ 1/1 - KO 19:00 GMT

The winner of this Spanish Super Cup semi-final will face Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, and I am backing Atletico to beat Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia.

Diego Simeone's side aren't going to be retaining their La Liga title this season, as they are almost certainly too far adrift of Real at the top.

They are still a better team than Bilbao though, and they seem to have managed to put their terrible end to 2021 behind them by winning two and drawing one of their three matches in the new year.

Gunners to lose again at Anfield

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Arsenal won't be happy that the original first leg was postponed due to covid within the Liverpool squad, when it has since been revealed that most of the positive tests were false positives.

We are approaching this from a betting aspect though, and with the Reds having a lot more senior players available than first thought, they should be able to build a first leg lead to take to the Emirates.

Arsenal were pretty woeful in their 1-0 FA Cup exit at Nottingham Forest, and Mikel Arteta fielded a pretty strong XI. They had been playing well prior to that, however they are usually put in their place at Anfield, and even without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, the hosts are likely too strong.

Milan to cruise through in the Coppa Italia

Bet 3: Back AC Milan to Win to Nil @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

This is a last 16 tie in the Coppa Italia, and I am expecting AC Milan to win to nil.

Genoa are the visitors, and they are second from bottom in Serie A. Their only victory since September was in the last round of this competition, against the team who are bottom of the league.

Milan have won their last three outings, and the latest of which was a 3-0 success at Venezia. It's also worth noting that when they faced Genoa away from home in December, they beat them 3-0.