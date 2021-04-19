The Daily Acca: Liverpool to beat Leeds in this 8/1 treble

Goals at both ends in Spain

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Leganes v Ponferradina @ 23/20 - KO 18:00 BST

It's fourth versus eighth in the Spanish Segunda Division this evening and I can't see either side keeping a clean sheet.

The hosts have dropped out of contention for automatic promotion following a run of just one win in five, and only two in their last eight.

The visitors have gone four without a win, which has seen them fall off the pace when it comes to the Play-offs, although they do have a game in hand to try and bridge some of the gap.

These two teams need to win this match, and that usually leads to an open game. This selection would have laned in all four of Ponferradina's last four on the road, and Leganes haven't kept a clean sheet in six outings.

Espanyol to confirm their promotion

Bet 2: Back Espanyol @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 BST

The other fixture in Spain's second tier sees third host top, but the leaders are in much better form, and they look like a good bet to win again here, despite being away from home.

Espanyol are fighting to win promotion back to the top flight and if they take the three points tonight, their promotion will be confirmed. They are currently unbeaten in 11, with their last five being victories - two of which were away.

Almeria have lost their last two, which has left them eight points behind Mallorca in second. It's not almost certain that they will have to settle for the Play-offs. They haven't won in three at home, and this is the hardest fixture in the division.

Reds to complete the double over Leeds

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Leeds and Liverpool served up a cracker on the opening weekend of the season, and while the defending champions haven't had the season they expected to have had, I think they can win at Elland Road.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won five of their last six on the road in the Premier League, scoring three goals in three of the successes. They will likely need to score at least twice to win here, but with Diogo Jota back to fitness, that is a strong possibility.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have won their last three, but they have tended to blow hot and cold this year, and they have been beaten six times at home.

