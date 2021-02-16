The Daily Acca: Leipzig and Liverpool to keep it tight in this 16/1 treble

Take a chance on goals at Deepdale

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Preston v Watford @ 11/8 - KO 19:00 GMT

A low-scoring game would usually be the thought when it comes to Watford, but they got their scoring mojo back against Bristol City at the weekend, and Over 2.5 is a generous price here.

Preston's last two matches have ended with the ball in the net three times - a 1-2 defeat at home to Rotherham was followed by a victory by the same scoreline at Blackburn.

There aren't really many other positives to point at in the stats, but recent results are a big indicator, and both teams will be heading into this fixture with a spring in their step.

Don't expect a classic in Budapest

Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals in Leipzig v Liverpool @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Assuming Alisson hasn't let his recent errors affect him, I like the chances of Under 2.5 Goals in this first leg between Leipzig and Liverpool.

The stakes are pretty high for Liverpool, they are out of the title race and both domestic cup competitions. They should still finish in the top four, but a good run in the Champions League would certainly give them a boost.

Leipzig qualified out of a group that contained both PSG and Manchester United, and four of their six games had three goals or more. This is knockout football now though, and I would expect a bit more caution.

Liverpool have struggled for goals, and Klopp will be desperate to keep it tight here, as his team won't have the added advantage of an Anfield crowd for the second leg. Unders is definitely the play.

Hatters to hold McCarthy's Cardiff

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Luton v Cardiff @ 21/10 - KO 20:15 GMT

Luton put a run of four without a win behind them on Saturday, as they became the latest team to beat Birmingham at St Andrew's.

Cardiff, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to five since the arrival of Mick McCarthy, as they recorded their third straight win, against Coventry.

The visitors will be in for a tough game at Kenilworth Road this evening though, with only Stoke, Brentford and QPR winning here this season. A draw wouldn't be a bad result for the Bluebirds.