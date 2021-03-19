The Daily Acca: Leeds to lead home this odds boosted 9/1 shot

Tight game expected at Parma

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Parma v Genoa @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Parma picked up a huge win in their battle against relegation last Sunday as they ended a run of 18 matches without a victory by beating Roma 2-0.

Their results have certainly picked up in recent weeks, and they have now lost just one of their last five - a narrow 1-2 reverse against leaders, Inter.

Genoa are in danger of being sucked into a relegation battle, as they have gone six without a win. Four of those have been draws though, but their struggle to put the ball in the net is a bit of a concern.

They scored just four goals during that six match run, and two of those came in one game. They have fired blanks in four of their last five on the road and that all points to a low-scoring affair here.

Fulham's survival hopes to be dealt a blow

Bet 2: Back Leeds @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

This selection is all about price, and I am happy to chance Leeds at 2/1 at Fulham.

Scott Parker's side have improved beyond all expectations since a poor start to the season, and they are now just two points from safety.

The have lost their last two at Craven Cottage though, and six of their last eight. Their better results have come away from home.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have been beaten in their last three games away from Elland Road, but they have won six times on their travels this term, and if everything clicks, they will have too many goals in them for the hosts.

Betis to bounce back at home

Bet 3: Back Betis @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Betis saw a four match winning run come to an end last time out, and with the loss coming to rivals, Sevilla, it would have been a bitter pill to swallow.

I expect them to bounce back on home soil against Levante tonight though. They have won four of their last five at home, and been victorious in five of their last seven.

The visitors beat Valencia 1-0 this time last week, but that was at home, and on their travels they lost to Sociedad most recently. They have also only won three times away from home this term.

