The Daily Acca: Leeds to breach the City defence in this 10/1 boost

The 05ers to continue their fine home record

Bet 1: Back Mainz @ 10/11 - KO 19:30 GMT

Mainz were beaten at the weekend, but it was only a narrow 2-1 defeat at Bayern - they even led early on - and back at home, I expect them to take the three points tonight.

The hosts are unbeaten in four in front of their own fans - winning two and drawing two. In eight home matches this term, only Union Berlin have defeated them, and that was at the beginning of October.

The visitors are Hertha Berlin, and they ended a five match winless run by beating Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. That isn't especially strong form though, and on the road, it's five defeats in eight this season, taking just one point from the last possible nine available.

No happy reunion for Dean Smith

Bet 2: Back Aston Villa @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Dean Smith takes on his former club tonight, and while his Norwich team have improved slightly under his management, Villa's improvement under Steven Gerrard is more significant.

Aston Villa were beaten 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday, but victories over Brighton, Palace and Leicester proved that they are capable of seeing-off the Canaries.

Norwich were hardworking in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, but they didn't show much else, and that came on the back of a 3-0 loss at Spurs.

Goals at both ends of the Etihad

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Man City v Leeds @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Leeds might not be as high in the league as they were last year, but they have been dreadfully unlucky with injuries, and prior to their 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge, they had lost just one of their previous six outings.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were value for at least a point against Chelsea, and they did what not many teams have been able to do since Thomas Tuchel took over, and that's score - in fact, they did it twice.

Manchester City have obviously got an exceptional defensive record, but they have conceded in two of their last four at the Etihad, and Leeds did beat them here 2-1 last season.