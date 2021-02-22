The Daily Acca: Juventus to concede as part of this 10/1 shot

Juve's defence to be breached again

Bet 1: Back Juventus & BTTS @ 13/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is now a must-win game for Juventus following their defeat at Napoli last week. They trail leaders, Inter, by 11 points, but the defending champions have played two matches fewer.

I expect Andrea Pirlo's side to beat Crotone in Turin tonight, but I have lost faith in their defence, and I can certainly see the visitors scoring a goal.

Crotone are yet to win on their travels this term, and they have lost their last five on the bounce. They did find the net in four of those losses though, which included a 6-2 reverse at Inter.

The Old Lady kept clean sheets in their last two at home in Serie A, but prior to that, they had gone five without one on this ground. They conceded twice in the Champions League last week too, and their defence looks all over the place at present.

Worrying times for Hodgson

Bet 2: Back Brighton @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Seagulls probably don't win as many games as they should, but they are up against a very out-of-form, Crystal Palace team tonight, and I expect Brighton to get the better of their rivals.

Roy Hodgson is still without the services of Wilfried Zaha, just like he was for their two latest outings - a 2-0 loss at Leeds and a 3-0 home defeat by Burnley. They are just a completely different team without the threat that he possesses and it wouldn't surprise me if they ended up in a relegation battle.

The hosts are unbeaten in six in the league, three of which were wins. Admittedly they have been held in three of their last four at the Amex, but Palace should be there for the taking tonight.

Sevilla to slip-up

Bet 3: Back Osasuna & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Osasuna are up against Sevilla tonight, and they look like a good bet to avoid defeat.

The visitors were beaten at home by Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek - a loss which ended their run of nine straight victories in all competitions.

It's just two wins in four on the road though in La Liga, and Osasuna are unbeaten in four on this ground - including a draw against Real Madrid, and victories over Granada and Eibar.

