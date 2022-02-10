The Daily Acca: Jota to net as part of this 22/1 odds boost
Paul Robinson is pushing the boat out with a 22/1 Daily Acca, and it features both matches from the Premier League. Here are his selections:
Back Diogo Jota to score, Wolves to Win, and The Draw in Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
Jota to continue to shine
Bet 1: Back Diogo Jota to score @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 GMT
Leicester head to Anfield with their tail between their legs, and quite frankly, they could be in for another embarrassing evening.
Diogo Jota has been Liverpool's main man in Mo Salah's absence, and in truth, he has probably overtaken Sadio Mane in the pecking order when it comes to attacking threat.
The Portuguese forward has 10 Premier League goals to his name already this term, and he has scored three times in his last three appearances.
Given Leicester's terrible defensive record this year, he should be afforded plenty of opportunities.
Underrated Wolves to beat Arsenal
Bet 2: Back Wolves @ 13/5 - KO 19:45 GMT
Wolves were knocked out of the FA Cup by Norwich at the weekend, but prior to that they had won five of their last six in all competitions, with the other being a draw.
They are a big price to beat Arsenal at Molineux tonight, especially with the Gunners being out of form.
Mikel Arteta's men are on a run of five without a victory, and while they have had to face Man City and Liverpool (twice) during that spell, they were also beaten to nil at Forest and held to a goalless draw by Burnley.
Spanish first leg to be tight
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Athletic Bilbao v Valencia @ 5/2 - KO 20:30 GMT
This is the first leg of the second Copa del Rey semi-final and I am expecting it to be quite a close-fought affair.
Only four points separates these two clubs in La Liga, and the last three meetings between them have finished all square.
They are both in pretty good form - four wins on the bounce for the hosts, with the visitors only being beaten at Atletico Madrid on their five latest outings.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 154pts
Returned: 126.77pts
P/L: -27.23pts
