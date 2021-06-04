To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Italy to win as part of this 4/1 shot

Italy manager - Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini has taken Italy back to a major tournament

The internationals are coming thick and fast and Paul Robinson has picked out another Daily Acca that has been boosted from 10/3 to 4/1. Here are his selections:

Back Italy & Iceland to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Portugal @ an Odds Boost of 5.04/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 4/1 from 10/3. Click the link above to gain access.

Don't expect fireworks in Madrid

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Portugal @ 3/4 - KO 18:30 BST

These two teams are serious contenders for the upcoming Euros, so I don't expect either of them to show their hand today - which is why Under 2.5 Goals looks like a decent bet.

The feeling is that both managers will play a pretty strong XI, but it's a certainty that changes will come as early as half-time, and a whole raft of substitutions often upsets the flow of a game.

It really wouldn't surprise me if this one ended up 0-0, as the players look after themselves, trying to avoid picking up an injury.

Italians to win again

Bet 2: Back Italy @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

It is a similar story in Bologna for my second selection, however I think that the Italians will be able to beat the Czechs.

The visitors have improved a fair chunk over the last couple of years - finishing as runners-up to England in Euro Qualifying, winning their League B Nations League Group and taking four points from their opening three World Cup Qualifiers.

That being said, they were still beaten 1-0 by Wales, most recently, and Roberto Mancini's Italy are unbeaten since 2018 - winning their last seven to nil.

Iceland to get a rare victory

Bet 3: Back Iceland @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

This is about as local a derby as Iceland can get, as they take on the Faroe Islands in Tórshavn.

I am expecting the visitors to get the victory tonight, but this certainly isn't the Iceland of a few years ago. They have lost 10 of their 12 matches since international football returned from the pandemic, but they did beat Romania and Liechtenstein.

The Faroes have lost their last two - 3-1 to Austria and 4-0 to Scotland - but prior to that, they had avoided defeat in seven of their previous nine.

They haven't been facing the same kind of calibre of teams that Iceland have though, and they look vulnerable tonight.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 243pts
Returned: 211.3pts
P/L: -31.7pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Italy & Iceland to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Portugal @ an Odds Boost of 5.04/1

*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 4/1 from 10/3. Click the link above to gain access.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Daily Acca