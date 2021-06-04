The Daily Acca: Italy to win as part of this 4/1 shot

Don't expect fireworks in Madrid

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Spain v Portugal @ 3/4 - KO 18:30 BST

These two teams are serious contenders for the upcoming Euros, so I don't expect either of them to show their hand today - which is why Under 2.5 Goals looks like a decent bet.

The feeling is that both managers will play a pretty strong XI, but it's a certainty that changes will come as early as half-time, and a whole raft of substitutions often upsets the flow of a game.

It really wouldn't surprise me if this one ended up 0-0, as the players look after themselves, trying to avoid picking up an injury.

Italians to win again

Bet 2: Back Italy @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

It is a similar story in Bologna for my second selection, however I think that the Italians will be able to beat the Czechs.

The visitors have improved a fair chunk over the last couple of years - finishing as runners-up to England in Euro Qualifying, winning their League B Nations League Group and taking four points from their opening three World Cup Qualifiers.

That being said, they were still beaten 1-0 by Wales, most recently, and Roberto Mancini's Italy are unbeaten since 2018 - winning their last seven to nil.

Iceland to get a rare victory

Bet 3: Back Iceland @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

This is about as local a derby as Iceland can get, as they take on the Faroe Islands in Tórshavn.

I am expecting the visitors to get the victory tonight, but this certainly isn't the Iceland of a few years ago. They have lost 10 of their 12 matches since international football returned from the pandemic, but they did beat Romania and Liechtenstein.

The Faroes have lost their last two - 3-1 to Austria and 4-0 to Scotland - but prior to that, they had avoided defeat in seven of their previous nine.

They haven't been facing the same kind of calibre of teams that Iceland have though, and they look vulnerable tonight.

