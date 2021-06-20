The Daily Acca: Italy to help land this 15/2 Odds Boost
It's two from the Euros and one from Brazil for Paul Robinson today and his Daily Acca has been boosted to 15/2. Here are his selections:
Italians to complete the perfect group
Bet 1: Back Italy @ 11/20 - KO 17:00 BST
Two impressive victories has left the Italians needing only a point from their final game to confirm top spot in Group A, and while I expect Roberto Mancini to make a couple of changes here, the should still be strong enough to beat Wales.
The Welsh have four points from their opening two matches, which means that they are basically through anyway, even if they lose in Rome and the Swiss climb above them into second.
There is a gulf in class between these two sides, and it wouldn't surprise me either if Rob Page gave some of his stars a bit of a rest.
Goals to flow in must win game
Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Switzerland v Turkey @ 4/5 - KO 17:00 BST
Turkey have lost their first two matches without even scoring a goal, but there is still an outside chance of qualification if they can rack up a decent win against Switzerland in Baku.
As unlikely as that is, what it will mean is that they have to get on the front foot and attempt to deliver on some of their pre-tournament promise.
The Swiss have to go for the win too if they want to make the last 16, and the more goals they score, the better chance they have of qualifying.
Santos to see off Sao Paulo
Bet 3: Back Santos @ 15/8 - KO 22:15 BST
Sao Paulo have managed to pick up just two points from their opening four fixtures, and they face a tough challenge at Santos tonight.
The hosts only have four points from a possible 12, but they are unbeaten at home - a 3-1 victory over Ceara and a 0-0 draw with Juventude.
The visitors just aren't firing at present, and Santos are a big price at 15/8.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 257pts
Returned: 227.25pts
P/L: -29.75pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
