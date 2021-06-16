The Daily Acca: Italians to triumph in this 11/2 treble

Expect goals in Baku

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Turkey v Wales @ 13/8 - KO 17:00 BST

There is a strong school of thought that three points will be enough to see you through to the last 16, but I am not convinced about that, and I think four is a much safer bet.

The Welsh can get to four if they beat Turkey in Baku this afternoon, and with Italy looming on the horizon, Rob Page will be keen to get the points on the board today.

The Turks looked poor and also pretty tired against the Italians in the tournament opener, and with a 3-0 defeat against them, they could really do with beating Wales.

Given the above, there is a good chance that goals will flow in this game, and 13/8 is very generous indeed. Turkey, especially, have been involved in plenty of high-scoring affairs of late, and while the Welsh haven't, their pacey attackers could get plenty of joy in this one.

Italians to book their place in the last 16

Bet 2: Back Italy @ 13/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Roberto Mancini's Italy laid down a real marker in Rome on Friday and I expect them to make it back to back wins at Stadio Olimpico.

The Italians have won their last nine outings, without even conceding a goal. They haven't been beaten since 2018 and they have racked up 14 goals across their last three fixtures.

Switzerland saw their winning streak brought to an end against Wales on Saturday, but in truth, they were value for the three points.

Vladimir Petković's men just weren't clinical enough though, and this will be a much sterner test tonight.

Sao Paulo to get a win on the board

Bet 3: Back Sao Paulo @ 4/11 - KO 23:00 BST

Chapecoense are back in the Brazilian top flight, but they haven't found it easy, and they have just one point to their name from a possible nine.

They have been beaten 3-0 and 3-1, but did at least stop the rot with a 0-0 draw against Ceara last time. However, lower-league, ABC, knocked them out of the cup.

The selection have also struggled this term, with just one point from their opening three games. They finished fourth last term though, and they have had a tougher set of fixtures.

