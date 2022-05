Atalanta to end their home struggles

Bet 1: Back Atalanta & BTTS @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Atalanta are looking to clinch a place in Europe next season, and the likelihood is, they will have to win here, and hope other results go their way.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men haven't finished the season well at all, and they have won just one of their last 10 at home - which was back in February.

I expect them to get the job done today though, as they are up against an Empoli side that have nothing to play for.

The visitors haven't won on the road in 2022, and while their last four have all ended in defeat, they did find the net in the two most recent ones.

Old Lady to be rolled over in Florence

Bet 2: Back Fiorentina @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

Juventus have already qualified for next season's Champions League, and they can't improve on their fourth placed position.

I wouldn't normally tip a team of Fiorentina's ilk to beat them at even money, but Viola need to at least match Atalanta's result, and as you have already read, I expect them to get the win.

Vincenzo Italiano's hosts have been in good form at home, winning four of their last five, and that includes a 2-0 victory over Roma earlier this month.

Points to stay in Rome

Bet 3: Back Lazio @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Fifth place is already confirmed for Lazio, and while they would have liked Champions League football next season, they will be delighted to have finished above rivals, Roma.

Maurizio Sarri's side will want to finish the campaign on a high in front of their own fans, and they are in good form too - taking seven points from their last nine available.

Verona are the visitors, and they are in ninth with little of note to play for. They have lost their last two - both at home - and it feels like they are already on their summer holidays.