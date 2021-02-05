The Daily Acca: Inter to score and concede to start this 11/1 shot

Goals to flow in Florence

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Fiorentina v Inter @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Inter were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Juventus on Tuesday, but they can go to the top of Serie A with victory at Fiorentina tonight.

La Viola aren't quite the team they were three of four years ago, and they head into the fixture in 11th place - a similar position to where they finished last season.

As is the trend in Serie A these days, I am expecting goals, and I am surprised that both teams to get one is as big as 3/4.

This particular bet would have landed in four of Inter's last five away games in the league, and the same can be said for four of Fiorentina's last six at home.

It's also worth noting that since the beginning of 2018, these two clubs have faced each other in eight competitive matches, and there have been goals at both ends in seven of them.

Basement battle to boisterous

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Alaves v Valladolid @ 7/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

There's a clash towards the bottom of La Liga this evening and I am going against the market and taking Over 2.5 Goals.

Alaves ended a run of four straight defeats in all competitions by drawing 0-0 at Getafe on Sunday, which came two days after Valladolid put in a woeful display to lose 3-1 at home to the league's bottom club.

It was the fifth match in a row to end with three goals or more for the visitors, and while they have been struggling, they have still at least been finding the net.

The hosts have lost their last three on this ground, but they came against both Madrid teams and Sevilla. They still scored themselves in all three of them, and five of their last six at home have seen Over 2.5 backers collect.

Norwich's poor run to continue

Bet 3: Back Swansea @ 9/5 - KO 20:15 GMT

From the bottom of La Liga to the top of the Championship now, as there is a big fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

Norwich's lead has been cut to four points, following goalless draws against Middlesbrough and Millwall. Brentford, Swansea and Reading all have a game in hand over them, and the lack of recent goals will concern Daniel Farke.

Steve Cooper's hosts have a fantastic home record this year - losing just one of their 13, and winning seven of the other 12.

The Swans have draws a couple lately, but they won 3-1 at Rotherham at the weekend, and with the Canaries have gone three without a goal in all competitions, they appear to be a good bet to take the three points.