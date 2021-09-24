The Daily Acca: Home teams to dominate in this 9/2 boost

Rovers to get the job done

Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Blackburn start the weekend in sixth place in the Championship, with their only defeat coming at the hands of West Brom, back in August.

In their last home game they beat Hull City 2-0, before earning a decent enough point at Barnsley last weekend.

Cardiff City are the visitors to Ewood Park today, and they are in 10th place - two points worse off than Tony Mowbray's men.

Their recent form hasn't been great though, losing their last two league games, and four of their last five in all competitions.

Blades to stick the knife in on Derby

Bet 2: Back Sheffield United @ 8/13 - KO 15:00 BST

Derby's 12 point deduction has seen them drop to the foot of the Championship table, but even without it, they would only be in 14th place.

Ironically, it is the Blades who are now in 14th, but their form has been much improved following a terrible start.

Slaviša Jokanović's side have won two and drawn two of their last four, and they took Southampton all the way to penalties in the cup in the week.

The Rams did beat Stoke last Saturday, but the club is in disarray, and it's hard to see the players rousing themselves to get a result at Bramall Lane.

Bournemouth to remain top

Bet 3: Back Bournemouth @ 6/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Cherries start gameweek nine on top of the table, as Scott Parker continues to get a great tune out of his players.

They remain unbeaten this season, winning five and drawing three, with their three most recent outings all ending in victory.

Luton head to the south coast on a four match undefeated streak, but all four were draws, and prior to that they were thrashed 5-0 at home by Birmingham.