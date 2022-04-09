The Daily Acca: Home bankers to get the job done
It's three home bankers for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, and they have been boosted from 3/1 to 7/2. Here are his selections:
Back Arsenal, Middlesbrough & Nottingham Forest all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 4.57/2
Seagulls to suffer again
Bet 1: Back Arsenal @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT
Arsenal might have been beaten 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday, but Brighton have been in shocking form, and I fully expect the Gunners to get back on track today.
The visitors to the Emirates ended a run of six straight defeats last weekend, but a 0-0 home draw with Norwich is hardly a great result.
Only Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea have won on this ground this season in the league, and eight of Arsenal's last 11 here have been victories.
Wilder's Boro to return to winning ways
Bet 2: Back Middlesbrough @ 4/7 - KO 15:00 GMT
Middlesbrough dropped out of the top six after losing to Fulham in the week, but that can be forgiven, and they are a good bet to beat Hull this afternoon.
Shota Arveladze's visitors are in 20th, but they aren't in too much trouble as the gap to the relegation zone is 12 points.
They head to Teeside on the back of two straight home defeats, and prior to that Fulham loss, the Boro had won eight on the bounce at the Riverside.
No stopping Forest at present
Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest @ 4/7 - KO 15:00 GMT
Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in nine in the Championship, and they are definitely the form team when it comes to the Play-off picture.
Steve Cooper's side have won their last four, and at the City Ground it's eight wins from their last 10 in the league.
Birmingham are in 18th with nothing really to play for. They have managed to avoid defeat in four of their last five, but they just don't score enough goals, and it's hard to see them taking anything from their trip across the Midlands.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 203pts
Returned: 162.66pts
P/L: -40.34pts
