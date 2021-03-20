The Daily Acca: Home bankers a wise investment in the Championship

A big three points for Coventry

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 7/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Sky Blues are only six points above the relegation zone, and with Rotherham having three games in hand on them, they could really do with beating Wycombe today.

The visitors to St Andrew's are bottom of the table, and after beating Preston last weekend, they reverted to losing ways at home to Barnsley on Wednesday.

Mark Robins' hosts have won two of their last three at home, while the Chairboys have lost their last three on the road - all without scoring a goal.

No stopping Norwich

Bet 2: Back Norwich @ 1/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

After a brief wobble, Norwich are romping their way to promotion and the Championship title. They are 10 points clear of Watford in second, and they have won their last nine matches.

This afternoon they host a Blackburn side that have been beaten in four of their last five away from Ewood Park, and while the latest of those outings was a win at Millwall, I can't see a repeat here.

Daniel Farke's side are a cut above most other teams in the division and since a 1-0 loss to Derby on October 3rd, their record at home is played 16, won 12 and drawn four.

More misery for Wednesday

Bet 3: Back Barnsley @ 4/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

Another form team in the Championship is Barnsley, and they look nailed on to beat Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell.

The Owls did manage to end a seven match losing streak on Wednesday, by drawing 1-1 at home with Huddersfield, but that's hardly good form.

The Tykes, meanwhile, won 3-1 at Wycombe, to extend their unbeaten run to 10 - nine of which were victories.

Wednesday have lost five on the bounce away from Hillsborough, with the aggregate score being 14-3.

