Goals to flow in Brussels

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Belgium v Netherlands @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Two of the best teams in Europe meet in the Nations League this evening and I am expecting goals.

Both teams bring unbeaten runs into this fixture, with the hosts four without loss and the visitors nine.

The Dutch have seen five of their last eight end with three goals or more, and they haven't failed to score away from home since October 2020.

Belgium have still been scoring goals, but they have definitely been conceding more than they were when in their prime three or four years ago.

French to pass Danish test

Bet 2: Back France @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

The French are the reigning Nations League champions, and while that would have been a small tonic for their disappointing exit in the Euros, it does give them something to build on ahead of Qatar later this year.

They face a tricky opener in the shape of Denmark, but the Danes have now lost two of their last three, while Didier Deschamps' men are currently on a winning run of seven.

No dream start for Rangnick

Bet 3: Back Croatia @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The other fixture in Group 1 of League A is Croatia v Austria, and at just shy of even money, I make Zlatko Dalić's side a good bet.

The Croats failed to fire in last season's tournament, but they exceeded my expectations in the Euros, and the likes of Luka Modric are still going strong.

Ralf Rangnick is the new man in charge of Austria, and he will be aiming to build ahead of Euro 2024. His new team didn't make Qatar, and I have my doubts that he will be able to improve Austria's overall consistency.