The Daily Acca: Have faith in the Saints in this OddsBoosted treble

Tired Leeds to disappoint

Bet 1: Back Southampton @ 21/10 - KO 18:00 GMT

Leeds have now lost three of their last four games, while the Saints ended a losing run by holding Chelsea at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Saints have a decent away record this season, which included a five game unbeaten run between September and December. Things haven't been so great lately, but I'm hoping that the result at the weekend will give them a boost.

Marcelo Bielsa's hosts are extremely hard to predict, so my usual tactic is to back them when they are a big price and back against them when they are short. They were pretty uninspiring in their 1-0 defeat at Wolves, and with them having played a lot of games recently, coupled with their high intensity style, the players might just be a bit fatigued.

Rooney to lead Rams to victory

Bet 2: Back Derby @ 23/20 - KO 19:00 GMT

Huddersfield pulled off one of the shocks of the weekend as they ended a terrible run of results by beating an in-form, Swansea 4-1.

I am not expecting them to back it up at Pride Park though, as while Derby lost at Watford on Friday, they have been in good form under Wayne Rooney, and a 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road can be forgiven.

Prior to that match, the Rams had won five out of six in the league, and it's currently three straight wins on this ground.

The Terriers have won just two of 15 on the road this term, with the last one of those back in October. Since then it's played 10, drawn three and lost seven.

Home blues to continue for Birmingham

Bet 3: Back Norwich @ 6/10 - KO 19:00 GMT

Birmingham picked up another good away result on Saturday, as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0. They are back at St Andrew's this evening though, and their record at home is absolutely dire.

Aitor Karanka's side have lost 10 of their 15 home matches this season, winning just two. Seven of their last eight have been defeats, and they have mustered just one goal in five.

The Canaries put an in-different run of results behind them to win their last three games and move clear at the top of the Championship again, and with the goals flowing once more, I can't see anything other than an away win tonight.

