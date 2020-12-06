The Daily Acca: Gunners to misfire again

Another miserable day for Arsenal

Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 11/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

To be perfectly honest, I expected Spurs to be odds-on for the North London Derby, and while they do have a few injury doubts, I can't see the likes of Harry Kane not starting.

Jose Mourinho's side are unbeaten in seven, and since their 1-0 defeat to Everton on the opening day, only Antwerp in the Europa League have beaten them.

Tottenham's four match winning streak in the league did come to an end last weekend, but a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge is still a decent result.

The Gunners picked up another Europa League victory on Thursday, but their opponents in that competition are nowhere near this level.

Domestically, Mikel Arteta's men have taken just one point from a possible nine in the league, and I see no reason why they will suddenly click into gear today.

Reds to win again at Anfield

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 4/7 - KO 19:15 GMT

The champions still have plenty of injury issues, but Wolves are without Raul Jimenez, and that should tip the balance of power back into Liverpool's favour.

Jurgen Klopp has his new fab four available to him - Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah, and Caoimhin Kelleher has looked assured in the short absence of Alisson.

The visitors have already lost at West Ham and Leicester this term, and while they have won three times too, this is by far and away their toughest task to date.

Goals at both ends in Genoa

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Sampdoria v AC Milan @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan are two points clear at the top of Serie A, and they have a game in hand. Won't they don't have hear though is Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out with an injury.

Sampdoria are struggling of late, but Claudio Ranieri's team are still scoring goals, and they should be able to find the net at least once this evening.

This selection would have landed in three of their four at home this season, and the same can be said of three of Milan's four on the road.

