The Daily Acca: Gunners to hold the Yellow Submarine in this 12/1 shot

Barca to go top in Spain

Bet 1: Back Barcelona & BTTS @ 13/10 - KO 18:00 BST

Barcelona can go top of La Liga with a win in their game in hand today, which is something nobody would have expected earlier in the season.

Ronald Koeman's men looked well off the pace, but as Atletico Madrid started to drop points, Barca hit their stride.

I have no doubt that they will beat Granada and move ahead of both Madrid clubs, but I do expect the visitors to score.

They have found the net in their last eight on the road - losing five of them - and it's just two clean sheets in 10 for the hosts at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal's tie to be left in the balance

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Villarreal v Arsenal @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Unai Emery is up against his former employer in the Europa League tonight, and I am backing the first leg between Villarreal and Arsenal to end all square.

Neither of these two teams have done well domestically, with the Spanish side in seventh and the Gunners in 10th in their respective leagues.

One of them will have a one-off game to lift this trophy though, and in turn qualify for next season's Champions League.

I expect this to be quite a tense encounter with neither side being too adventurous. I would also summarise that there is little to choose between the pair of them, which makes the draw a likely outcome here.

United to conquer Rome

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 11/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United are the favourites to win the Europa League, and I don't think that they will have too many problems against Roma at Old Trafford.

Roma's form has dropped off at just the wrong time, as they head into this fixture on a run of four without a win. Admittedly one of those was a draw in the second leg against Ajax that they didn't need to win, but since then they have taken just one point from a possible nine in Serie A.

United were held by Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday, but that can be forgiven, and prior to that they had won five on the bounce. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men have already seen off Granada and Milan in the last two rounds of this competition, and in their Champions League group they recorded victories over PSG and Leipzig.

