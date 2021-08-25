The Daily Acca: Gunners to find it tough at the Hawthorns in this 9/1 boost

Bruce to master Dyche

Bet 1: Back Newcastle @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Both Newcastle and Burnley have been beaten in their opening two Premier League matches of the season, so they will both be hoping to build some momentum in the Carabao Cup.

The hosts are the worthy favourites for me, as they were a shade unlucky at Villa Park, and they have home advantage.

Steve Bruce will be eyeing a cup run to win over the Newcastle faithful that still haven't fully taken to him. He also has the better options in forward areas compared to the Clarets, and they should be able to come out on top here.

Newport to come up short

Bet 2: Back Southampton @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 BST

The Saints face a potential tricky away tie at Newport, but overall, they should be up to winning at Rodney Parade.

Southampton were much improved against Man United at St Mary's on Sunday, eventually earning a 1-1 draw. Ralph Hasenhüttl will undoubtedly make changes for this clash, but they are up against a League Two outfit.

Newport have won two and lost one of their opening league matches, and they edged out Ipswich in the last round of this competition. They have a good recent cup record too, but I just can't see the visitors not winning this inside of 90 minutes.

More despair for Arsenal

Bet 3: Back West Brom & Draw @ 13/8 - KO 20:00 BST

The Baggies are a big price to beat Arsenal tonight, and while I was tempted to put them in at 13/2, I have opted to play it slightly safer and have the draw onside too.

Mikel Arteta's men have been woeful in two league appearances this season - losing both 2-0. There is every chance that the manager goes with a strong XI at the Hawthorns, but everything isn't right at the club at present.

West Brom have made a decent start to life back in the Championship - taking 10 points from a possible 12, and scoring goals for fun.

