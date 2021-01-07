The Daily Acca: Going for goals in Greece to kick off this 17/2 treble
It's a 17/2 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with one fixture from Greece followed by two from Brazil. Here are his selections:
Goals in Greece
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Atromitos v PAOK @ 6/5 - KO 17:30 GMT
We start in Greece for a Super League fixture that should see both teams find the net.
PAOK are the favourites to win the match, and while they probably will, I very much doubt that they will keep a clean sheet.
The visitors are third in the table, but it's just one clean sheet in six away from home, but at the other end, they found the net themselves in all but one.
Atromitos are 11th of 14 in the standings, and they come into this fixture winless in five.
As far as the goals go, their two latest outings on this ground finished 2-2, and they have fired just one blank themselves in their last five here.
Entertainment from Brazilian duo
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Ceara v Internacional @ 11/10 - KO 22:00 GMT
Goals from Brazil now, as again, I can't see any clean sheets when Ceara take on Internacional.
The hosts are in good form with three wins from their last five games. They face a tough task against an Internacional side that have won three on the bounce, but they are more than capable of giving them a match.
For this selection, BTTS backers would have collected in six of Ceara's last seven at home, and the same can be said for the visitors' last two on their travels. With both teams in good form, goals should be a given.
Vasco da Gama to lose again
Bet 3: Back Atletico GO @ 11/10 - KO 00:00 GMT (Fri)
Atletico GO don't win many home games - just three from 13 this term - but they don't lose many either, and they have a very good fixture against a poor-travelling, Vasco da Gama.
The visitors have been beaten in over 50% of their away matches this year, with their two latest road trips ending in 4-0 and 3-0 defeats. The hosts, meanwhile, won their last home game, and I expect them to make it back to back victories tonight.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 102pts
Returned: 76.8pts
P/L: -25.2pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
Recommended bets
Back BTTS in Atromitos v PAOK @ 6/5
Back BTTS in Ceara v Internacional @ 11/10
Back Atletico GO @ 11/10
The Acca pays approximately 17/2
Multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.