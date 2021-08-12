The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in Thursday's matches

Europa League qualifier to have goals

Bet 1: Back BTTS in St Johnstone v Galatasaray @ 19/20 - KO 19:00 BST

This is a Europa League qualifier and the Scots did exceptionally well to draw the first leg 1-1 in Istanbul.

Given that away goals no longer count in UEFA competitions, they can't just sit back and play for a 0-0 tonight, and based on that, I can definitely see both teams scoring again.

St Johnstone also drew 1-1 in the SPL at the weekend, and Galatasaray's three competitive matches this term have all seen this selection land.

No clean sheets in Brazil

Bet 2: Back BTTS in CRB v Brusque @ 10/11 - KO 23:00 BST

There will be goals in Brazil's Serie B tonight, and the first of those games is CRB v Brusque.

The hosts are sixth in the table, and all seven of their home matches have all had goals at both ends.

The visitors are in 10th, and six of their eight away fixtures have seen BTTS backers collect.



More away goals for Botafogo

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Operario v Botafogo @ 1/1 - KO 01:30 BST (Fri)

More of the same in Operario v Botafogo now, in this Serie B game that sees 11th take on ninth.

As far as the goals go, three of Operario's last six on this ground have seen neither team keep a clean sheet, and the stats are even better for the visitors.

Botafogo have found the net in each of their last four on the road, and that's despite winning just one of them and losing twice. They have kept just one clean sheet on the road this term.

