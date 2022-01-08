The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in the FA Cup

A sticky tie for the Toffees

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Hull v Everton @ 5/6 - KO 17:30 GMT

These two teams haven't been in great form recently, and while they have drawn a team from a lower division, it's not really an ideal tie for Everton.

Hull are a Championship club who can be quite streaky, so it isn't inconceivable that they will put in a much better performance today.

Rafael Benitez was able to welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin to his team against Brighton last time, and it will be interesting to see if he picks him, bearing in mind they have Leicester in three days.

I can definitely see both teams scoring at the MKM Stadium, and this could end up being a really good game.

More entertainment from Southampton

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Swansea v Southampton @ 8/11 - KO 17:30 GMT

Another Championship v Premier League FA Cup tie now, and again, this could be a really close one at the Liberty.

The Swans need to put three straight defeats behind them, but they did at least score in two of them.

The Saints held Spurs to a 1-1 draw last time, and that was their fifth match out of six to see goals at both ends.

Non-league side to find the net

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Yeovil v Bournemouth @ 23/20 - KO 17:45 GMT

The Cherries have won their last two to return to the top of the pile in the Championship, and while they face National League opposition here, the Glovers will likely give them something to think about.

The hosts have lost their last two, but prior to that they were unbeaten in 12 in all competitions - 10 of which were wins. They also beat League Two opposition in the previous round.

Scott Parker's men should get the job done here, but I just can't see them winning to nil.