The Daily Acca: Goals to flow in Brazil

Cuiaba's quest for a clean sheet to continue

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Cuiaba v Atletico GO @ 11/10 - KO 23:00 BST

We start in the top flight and there looks to be a good chance of both teams scoring in the only Serie A fixture of the night.

Cuiaba had made a slow start to life in this division, following promotion from the second tier, but they are now three games unbeaten - drawing twice and then winning last time out.

Their upturn in form can be put down to their better performance in front of goal, as after netting just four times in their opening seven outings, they have scored six in their last three.

Clean sheets have still been hard to come by though, and their two this season came from their first five fixtures. It's hard to imagine them keeping one here, as Atletico GO have found the net in all five of their away matches this term, with this selection landing in three of them.

More away goals for Vasco da Gama

Bet 2: Back BTTS in CSA v Vasco da Gama @ 11/10 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Into Serie B now, and again I am expecting goals at both ends in the fixture between CSA and Vasco da Gama.

The hosts have won two of their last three to climb up to 12th in the table. Their two wins were away from home, so they will be hoping to put a pair of defeats on their own patch behind them tonight.

Vasco da Gama are unbeaten in four - two wins and two draws - with their two latest matches finishing 1-1. In five away games since their relegation from the top flight, they have scored in four of them and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Leaders to win again

Bet 3: Back Nautico @ 40/85 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

We finish with the leaders of Brazil's Serie B, and I can't see why they won't extend their lead at the top.

Nautico are yet to lose this year - winning seven of their dozen fixtures to date. They have racked up an impressive 20 goals, and concede just six.

Tonight they play host to Brasil de Pelotas, with the visitors down in 16th place. They have been beaten five times already, and scored just eight goals. On their travels it's just two points from a possible 18.

