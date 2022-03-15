The Daily Acca: Goals the focus in this 14/1 Championship treble

Ewood to remain starved of goals

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Blackburn v Derby @ 15/8 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams need points for different reasons, and the problem has been, they haven't been picking up enough of them of late.

Blackburn were challenging for automatic promotion a few weeks ago, and now they are clinging on to a Play-off place. Derby have been producing the goods at home, but their away form is miserable, and they are five points from safety.

Putting the ball in the net has been the main issue for both clubs, with the hosts having scored just one goal across their last nine matches. The Rams have fired blanks in four of their last five on the road.

Blues to start taking it easy

Bet 2: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Birmingham v Middlesbrough @ 12/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

A win and a draw from their last two outings has all but secured Birmingham's Championship status for next season, whereas Middlesbrough still need all the points they can get to push their way into the top six.

Chris Wilder's men ended a run of three straight away defeats by drawing 0-0 at Millwall on Saturday, and the former Sheffield United boss would have been delighted with the clean sheet.

I can definitely see this one being quite a tight affair with few goals, and at the prices, I am happy to give Under 1.5 Goals a go.

Goals far from a certainty at the Hawthorns

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Brom v Fulham @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Fulham are a long way clear at the top of the Championship, and a disappointing draw at Barnsley didn't do any damage in the slightest.

Steve Bruce had a tough first few games as Baggies boss, but they have now taken four points from their last two, and have started scoring goals again.

That being said, I think the value is in backing Under 2.5 in this one, as despite their attacking prowess, the Cottagers have only scored on one occasion in five of their last eight away from home. They also don't concede many on their travels either.