The Daily Acca: Goals the feature in this 14/1 odds boost

Points to be shared at Prenton Park

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Tranmere v Mansfield @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Tranmere have had their promotion hopes dented in recent weeks, as they have taken just one point from a possible 15 in the league, but there are at least mitigating circumstances.

Four of those five matches - the four defeats - were all away from home. They return to Prenton Park this evening having lost just one of their last nine here, seven of which were victories.

The visitors tonight at Mansfield, and a good run of form for them has put them up to sixth - level on points with Tranmere in seventh.

Nigel Clough's men are unbeaten in 14 in League Two - winning 11 times during that period. They should be more than capable of picking up a draw here, despite Tranmere's solid home record.

No clean sheets at the Hawthorns

Bet 2: Back BTTS in WBA v Huddersfield @ 21/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Huddersfield saw their long unbeaten run come to an end at the City Ground on Monday, but it was at least in the FA Cup, and they haven't lost any ground in the promotion race.

West Brom had their first win under new boss, Steve Bruce, at the weekend, as they put three straight defeats behind them to beat Hull 2-0.

They will be hoping to build on that at the Hawthorns this evening, as they desperately try and somehow get back in the Play-off picture.

I am going for goals in this one, even though the stats don't really back that up. The Baggies have been struggling to score, but they will be buoyed by the two goals at Hull, and the Terriers have netted eight times in their last four away Championship matches.

Ligue One to produce goals

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Lille v St Etienne @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Another match that will hopefully have goals at both ends now is in Ligue One, where Lille take on St Etienne.

Lille's title defence hasn't quite gone to plan, but then they were shock winners last year. They start the weekend in seventh, but the gap to second is just seven points, they still have some hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

St Etienne are down at the wrong end of the table, and they are in a relegation battle - only a single point is keeping them out of the bottom three.

Despite their struggles, the visitors have managed to score in their last three on the road, and this selection has landed in six of the hosts' last nine at home.